Storming the Capitol: Trumpism's last Stand?

Join us Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 for a livestream Q&A with OBI Director john a. powell and law professor Ian Haney Lopez about the chaos in Washington, D.C. this week when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building demanding Congress halt the certification of the presidential election results.

The speakers may reflect on what led to Wednesday's dangerous events, their significance in terms of the stability of our country and democratic institutions, the efforts to impeach or remove Trump from office using the 25th Amendment, and what needs to happen for the country to move forward.

Audience members are encouraged to submit questions in the chatbox for the speakers.

This livestream is part of our Institute's #AskOBI video series, where the public has an opportunity to ask our researchers and affiliated faculty questions on the most consequential events unfolding before us.

See our new collection of essays on Trumpism from Berkeley scholars, titled: Trumpism and Its Discontents.

Click here to download a PDF of the book or view our web version.

About the speakers

john a. powell is the director of the Othering & Belonging Institute, and a professor of Law and African American studies at UC Berkeley. He authored the foreword to our new volume on Trumpism, called Trumpism and Its Discontents, available for free download here.

Ian Haney Lopez is the Chief Justice Earl Warren Professor of Public Law at UC Berkeley, and an affiliated faculty member of the Othering & Belonging Institute. He is the author of Merge Left: Fusing Race and Class, Winning Elections, and Saving America (2019) and Dog Whistle Politics: How Coded Racial Appeals Have Reinvented Racism and Wrecked the Middle Class (2014).

Emnet Almedom (moderator) is a research and policy analyst with the Othering and Belonging Institute.

